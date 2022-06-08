Harvey Weinstein faces charges of indecent assault against woman in London
Former Hollywood producer is currently in prison in Los Angeles
Disgraced ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to begin proceedings against the 70-year-old.
The former Hollywood producer is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Los Angeles while awaiting trial on 11 additional charges.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
More follows...
