Hate crimes reach record high as offences against transgender people double
Hate crimes targeting transgender people have rocketed by 56 per cent in a year, as the number of overall offences hit a record high in England and Wales.
Almost 156,000 offences were recorded by police in 2021-22, with the year seeing the biggest annual jump since Brexit.
Racially-motivated offences made up the largest proportion overall, followed by those motivated by sexual orientation, disability, religion and transgender identity.
A report published by the Home Office on Thursday said: “Transgender identity hate crimes rose by 56 per cent (from 2,799 to 4,355) over the same period, the largest percentage annual increase in these offences since the series began.
“Transgender issues have been heavily discussed on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in related hate crimes.”
The number of hate crimes recorded has been increasing for a decade, and the report said the trend “is likely to have been mainly driven by improvements in crime recording by the police”.
But it said there have been real-world spikes in hate crime following events such including the Brexit referendum and the terrorist attacks in 2017.
“The rise seen in the latest year may also have been affected by the lower levels of crime recorded in the year ending March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions,” the Home Office added.
“A spike in the summer of 2021 was largely due to an increase of racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress offences.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.