Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police make arrest after death of child in west Wales

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances that led to the death

George Lithgow
Thursday 11 January 2024 08:42
<p>Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child after officers were called to Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest</p>

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child after officers were called to Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest

(Google MAps)

One person has been arrested following the death of a child in west Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday morning.

The force said it was investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

A police statement said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child. Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest this morning, Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. One person has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.”

The road was closed for much of the day, with police urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Eyewitnesses told the Western Telegraph that there were around eight police officers and paramedics at the scene.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in