15-year-old boy killed in London stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has died following a stabbing in London.

Police said a suspect has been detained and officers were investigating after the incident during the school run on Friday morning.

Officers found the teen suffering from multiple stab wounds after receiving a report of a fight on Blyth Road in Hayes at 8:34am.

Paramedics were also present but were unable to save the boy, who died at the scene.

Officers said the boy had not been formally identified and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Forensic officers were also in attendance at the incident.

A suspect was detained but police said no further details were available. Cordons were put in place at the crime scene in the Borough of Hillingdon and officers said patrols in the area would be stepped up on Friday and through the weekend.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, police commander for Hillingdon, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a child’s life to knife crime in Hillingdon.”

He added: “A family has been devastated and the effects of this terrible incident will reverberate throughout our communities.

“As a parent of a teenage boy myself, I cannot imagine the pain the family is going through and I offer our full condolences and support.

John McDonnell, the local MP, tweeted to urge witnesses to come forward with information on the “tragic incident”.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference Cad 1681/11Jun, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.