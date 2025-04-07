Catholic headteacher faces jail after admitting attacking deputy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A headteacher is facing jail after admitting attacking his deputy at their secondary school.

Anthony John Felton, 54, appeared at Swansea Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent against Richard Pyke, 51.

Police were called to St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Comprehensive School in Aberavon, South Wales, on the morning of Wednesday 5 March.

Felton, who according to an annual report from the governing body was appointed headteacher in September 2023, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea as he appeared by video-link from prison.

Details of the offence and the circumstances surrounding it were not detailed but the court heard there was a “unique background” to the incident.

John Hipkin KC, defending, told the court Felton, who is known by his middle name, inflicted “a number of blows” to Mr Pyke, which had all been caught on CCTV.

“The defendant is in the process of obtaining some references, which hasn’t been an easy process from prison,” he said.

“It is a serious matter, obviously, and it is whether the court requires further information about the defendant in the content of a pre-sentence report or not.”

Judge Paul Thomas KC said the offence was so serious that only a prison sentence could be justified.

“In the context of where and how this offence was committed, and in particular, bearing in mind the propensity of violence in schools perpetrated by pupils, it seems to me that my public duty require that only a prison sentence can be passed here,” the judge told Mr Hipkin.

“The application by those instructing you for a pre-sentence report makes reference to ‘unique features’. Is there anything particularly unique?”

The barrister replied: “I suppose it is the unique background to it but I can deal with that in terms of my mitigation without a pre-sentence report.

“On any view this is a spectacular fall from grace, to say the least.”

The judge remanded Felton, of Penyrheol Road, Gorseinon, Swansea, into custody until he is sentenced on April 25.

“I don’t think I will assisted by a pre-sentence report because I am sure a prison sentence is inevitable. It is simply a question of fixing the length,” he said.

Addressing the defendant, he added: “You will be dealt with on April 25 and I think that will give you enough time to get any references or any other supporting documentation that you want to put before the court.”

Following the incident police said Mr Pyke had been discharged from hospital after suffering minor injuries.