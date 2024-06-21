Firm fined £75,000 after death of man trampled by cow which escaped from market

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A company has been fined £75,000 after a cow escaped from a livestock market and trampled on a 75-year-old man who later died.

Father-of-two Huw Evans was knocked down and trampled by a cow that was being auctioned at a livestock market run by JJ Morris Limited on November 19 2022.

The cow was being unloaded into a pen at Whitland Livestock Market but managed to escape before heading towards Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

Dad was my best friend and I miss him terribly, he was taken from us too soon Huw Evans’s son Dafydd

Mr Evans, who lived in Whitland, had been crossing the junction at North Road and West Street when he was attacked by the cow.

He suffered multiple injuries and was flown to the University Hospital of Wales where he died six days later.

A worker at JJ Morris Limited was injured after unsuccessfully trying to capture the cow, which later ran towards Whitland Rugby Club and a railway line before being put down by Dyfed-Powys Police, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

JJ Morris Limited, which has operated Whitland Livestock Market for more than 30 years, failed to implement basic, physical control measures to prevent cattle from escaping, the HSE said.

And the company’s risk assessment was not suitable nor sufficient as it referenced control measures that were not present at the market, the HSE added.

Mr Evans’s son Dafydd said in his victim personal statement: “Dad was my best friend and I miss him terribly, he was taken from us too soon.

“Losing Dad has had a tremendous effect on both myself and my brother.

“Because of this incident Dad’s grandsons will never fully know him personally and he will not see them grow up.”

This tragic incident was foreseeable and preventable HSE inspector Rhys Hughes

JJ Morris Limited, of High Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and was fined £75,000 and ordered to pay £5,047.55 in costs at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the HSE said.

HSE inspector Rhys Hughes said: “This tragic incident was foreseeable and preventable.

“The risk posed by cattle escaping from the livestock mart should have been identified, and effective control measures implemented.

“The case highlights the importance of following industry guidance, which is readily accessible and outlines the requirements to safely manage cattle.”