Man denies intent to cause criminal damage over protest at Sajid Javid’s home
Geza Tarjanyi, of Leyland in Lancashire, was arrested outside the Health Secretary’s residence in west London on January 3.
A man has denied intending to cause criminal damage after being accused of turning up at Sajid Javid’s home with posters and spray adhesive in an alleged anti-vaccine protest.
Geza Tarjanyi, of Boundary Street, Leyland Lancashire was arrested outside the Health Secretary’s address in Fulham, west London on January 3.
The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday to having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.
He is accused of taking “spray adhesive” and a “number of posters” to Mr Javid’s residence on January 3 in order to “destroy or damage” the property, the court heard.
A video posted online on the day of the alleged incident appeared to show a man delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to the Cabinet minister’s home.
Tarjanyi, who attended the court with a number of supporters, was granted conditional bail ahead of a trial on October 31.
