Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found injured in park
The 41-year-old man is due in court on Monday
A man has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old boy was found injured in a park in Derbyshire.
Police said ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor on 18 June to reports a boy had suffered injuries. He died later that day.
Michael Harrison, 41, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, is due to appear to court in Derby on Monday.
The man has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands crime unit are looking for a white Vauxhall Combo van in connection with the incident. They believe the the vehicle could have the registrations: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.
Derbyshire Police said officers would be continuing with their inquiries and would remain in the area over the next few days.
A spokesperson for the force added: “No further information into the circumstances is available at this time, but we will be issuing further witness appeals over the coming days.”
Police have asked anyone with information about the incident or the van to come forward quoting reference 22*349624.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.