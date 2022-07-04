A man has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old boy was found injured in a park in Derbyshire.

Police said ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor on 18 June to reports a boy had suffered injuries. He died later that day.

Michael Harrison, 41, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, is due to appear to court in Derby on Monday.

The man has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands crime unit are looking for a white Vauxhall Combo van in connection with the incident. They believe the the vehicle could have the registrations: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.

Derbyshire Police said officers would be continuing with their inquiries and would remain in the area over the next few days.

A spokesperson for the force added: “No further information into the circumstances is available at this time, but we will be issuing further witness appeals over the coming days.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident or the van to come forward quoting reference 22*349624.

More follows...