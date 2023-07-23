Four men arrested after hearse on pitch forces football match to be abandoned

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four men have been arrested after a hearse was driven on to the pitch during a pre-season football match, forcing officials to abandon the game.

The friendly between non-league teams Gateshead and Dunston was called off on Friday at half-time after the hearse was driven on to the pitch at Dunston’s UTS Stadium, Tyne and Wear, along with a Subaru, shortly before 8.20pm.

Both vehicles were spun around in circles while leaflets were thrown from one of the cars at the club on Wellington Road.

Men wearing balaclavas left the hearse and joined the second car, which was driven off the pitch and out of the stadium.

Disorder will not be tolerated in the community, and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly Northumbria Police statement

The hearse was left on the pitch.

Northumbria Police said on Saturday that three men – two aged 19 and one aged 32 – had been arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

They remain in police custody.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Disorder will not be tolerated in the community, and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to assist the investigation to date. People are also reminded to continue to avoid any speculation online and on social media as enquiries continue.

“Police will remain in the area throughout the weekend – and those with concerns and information are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.”

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to get in contact with Northumbria Police through the force’s website, or by calling 101 quoting reference number NP-20230721-1154.