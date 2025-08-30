For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police and firefighters surrounded a Saudia Airlines aircraft at Heathrow airport and arrested a passenger and he allegedly punched a crew member and attempted to open the jet door.

Emergency services rushed to the Boeing 787 shortly after it landed from Jeddah just before 1pm on Thursday. According to The Sun, the plane braked sharply on the taxiway to Terminal 4 after the incident, prompting the pilots to call for immediate assistance.

Stairs were erected and officials boarded the jet, which was carrying passengers on Flight SV119. Pictures obtained by The Sun show at least four fire trucks, six police cars and several ambulances at the scene.

The newspaper reported that the disruption began as the aircraft taxied to its stand. A man argued with a crew member, then struck him before trying to open one of the aircraft doors.

A source told The Sun: “It was chaos on board and very frightening for families. The plane had wheels down but a passenger was so agitated and struck out at the crew because he wanted to get off there and then.”

Police confirmed they had arrested a passenger on suspicion of endangering an aircraft.

The Saudia flight, registered HZ-AR27, left Jeddah 38 minutes late and took just over six hours to reach London.

The Independent has reached out to the Met Police for comment.