Heaven nightclub closed after security guard charged with rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of London’s most prominent nightclubs has been forced to close after a member of security staff was charged with rape, the Metropolitan Police said.

Westminster Council’s licensing committee ruled on Friday that Heaven’s alcohol licence should be suspended for up to 28 days after a woman was allegedly raped in the vicinity of the venue in the early hours of November 1.

Other staff then allegedly ignored her efforts to report the attack, the Met Police said.

A member of security staff was arrested and has been charged with rape, the force said. He is on remand in prison.

Morenikeji Adewole, 47, of Dunlop Close, Dartford – also known as Olu Julius or Olusolu Alabi – was charged with rape on Wednesday, the Met Police said.

A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: “Following a request from the Metropolitan Police, and considering evidence from both the police and the operator, the council’s licensing committee has decided to suspend Heaven’s licence for 28 days.”

The spokesperson added: “This follows a report of an alleged rape made to police on Friday November 1.

“A full licensing hearing will be held in December where both the police and venue management will have the opportunity to present new evidence.

“This case is currently subject of an ongoing police investigation and we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Heaven’s owner Jeremy Joseph posted on Instagram saying they are considering their position with regard to an appeal.

The post added: “We are sickened by this allegation but can’t comment as it’s an ongoing criminal investigation. We can only send our thoughts to the alleged victim.”