Barrister who represented high-profile figures admits buying drugs from clients

A barrister, who previously represented high-profile figures including former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, has admitted buying drugs from some of his clients.

Henry Hendron, 42, was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to three counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and count of possessing Class A drugs at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Messages from Hendron were found on the phone of a suspected drug dealer, who the barrister was representing in a criminal case, asking him to supply him with drugs.

An investigation found evidence he was also buying drugs from another client he was representing.

Detective Inspector Lewis Sanderson said: ”At the time of his arrest Hendron was a serving barrister.”

“The behaviour displayed by Hendron, while acting for the Bar, was unacceptable, unethical and illegal.”

“Actions like his can tarnish the reputation of all those involved in the criminal justice system and the whole team were determined to bring him to account.”

“As a result of the hard work and thorough investigation, Hendron has been now been made to face the consequences of his actions.”

Hendron, who was called to the Bar in 2006, was known for representing prominent clients including the Earl of Cardigan.

He acted for Tory MP Ms Dorries, who later served as culture secretary, in a civil matter in 2009, according to reports.

But his career floundered after his 18-year-old boyfriend Miguel Jimenez was found dead at the flat the couple shared in Pump Court, Temple, in the City of London, after taking a lethal cocktail of so-called chemsex party drugs.

He admitted buying £1,000 worth of M-cat or Meow Meow and GBL from award-winning BBC producer Alex Parkin and was sentenced to 140 hours of unpaid work at the Old Bailey in 2016.

Parkin was sentenced to 200 hours.

Hendron, from Soho, central London, is expected to be sentenced for the latest charges on April 17.

At a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last year, prosecutor Tom Broomfield said they related to Hendron “encouraging the supply of Class A, crystal methamphetamine, and Class C, GBL, drugs from a former client of Mr Hendron, who was a practising barrister at the time”.

Police said officers arrested a man in 2021 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs and forensically examined his phone, which contained messages from Hendron asking the suspect, his client, to supply him with drugs.

The investigation later found evidence from 2020, showing Hendron was buying drugs from another one of his clients.

Hendron was suspended by the Bar Standards Board for three years following his 2016 convictions.

He was reprimanded and prohibited from undertaking public access work for two years following a disciplinary hearing in 2021 after holding himself out as a barrister on websites while suspended.