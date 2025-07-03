Champion jockey admits drink driving charge after crashing into a tree

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has admitted drink driving after he crashed his car into a tree earlier this year.

Murphy, 29, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon where he pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

He was not asked to plead on another count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.

The jockey, of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition on June 19 after he drove his grey Mercedes A Class off the road and into a tree in Hermitage, Berkshire, at about 12.05am on April 27.

He will be sentenced later on Thursday.

Murphy, who grew up in Killarney, Co Kerry, has been crowned UK champion jockey four times – in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024.

He was among the winners at the Doncaster Racecourse Supporting Racing Staff Week Handicap last week, and rode five winners at Royal Ascot earlier in June.