Judge rules teenager, 16, who stabbed father-of-four to death can be named

Joshuah Sparks stabbed James Gibbons four times after the 34-year-old challenged a group of youths who were harassing a homeless man.

Sam Russell
Friday 03 December 2021 13:09
James Gibbons, who stabbed to death
(PA Media)

A teenage boy who stabbed a father-of-four to death on the day of his twin daughters’ second birthday party can now be named after a ruling by a High Court judge.

Joshuah Sparks, 16, stabbed James Gibbons four times after the 34-year-old challenged a group of youths who were harassing a homeless man, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The boy claimed it was self-defence but was found guilty of murder following an earlier trial.

Although Sparks was entitled to automatic anonymity, Mr Justice Charles Bourne, sitting at Chelmsford ruled at his sentencing hearing on Friday he could be named.

Mr Gibbons was yards from his home in Iris Mews in Laindon, Essex when he was knifed to death on May 2.

The sentencing hearing continues.

