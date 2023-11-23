Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory donor makes appeal bid after losing High Court libel fight with ex-MP

Two appeal judges are considering Mohamed Amersi’s libel claim against Charlotte Leslie at a preliminary Court of Appeal hearing in London.

Brian Farmer
Thursday 23 November 2023 11:57
A Conservative donor who sued former party MP Charlotte Leslie for libel has launched an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight (Fiona Hanson/PA)
A Conservative donor who sued former party MP Charlotte Leslie for libel has launched an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight (Fiona Hanson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A Conservative donor who sued a former party MP for libel is making an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight.

Two Court of Appeal judges are considering Mohamed Amersi’s libel claim against Charlotte Leslie at a preliminary Court of Appeal hearing in London.

A High Court judge “struck out” Mr Amersi’s claim in June.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a High Court hearing in London, said “evidence relied upon” did not “disclose a claim with a real prospect of success”.

Mr Amersi says Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to strike out his claim and argues that he has a “real prospect” of winning an appeal.

He says he has an arguable case and wants appeal judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Warby to give him the go-ahead to mount a full appeal.

The hearing is due last a few hours.

Mr Amersi has accused Miss Leslie, former MP for Bristol North West, of publishing “documents” to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him between late December 2020 and early January 2021.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in