Tory donor fails in appeal bid after losing High Court libel fight with ex-MP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Conservative donor who sued a former party MP for libel has failed in an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight.

Two appeal judges considered Mohamed Amersi’s libel claim against Charlotte Leslie at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday.

A High Court judge had “struck out” Mr Amersi’s claim in June.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a High Court hearing in London, said “evidence relied upon” did not “disclose a claim with a real prospect of success”.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Warby on Thursday dismissed Mr Amersi’s bid to overturn that decision.

Mr Amersi said Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to strike out his claim and argued that he had a “real prospect” of winning an appeal.

He said he had an arguable case and wanted appeal judges to give him the go-ahead to mount a full appeal.

The two appeal judge disagreed.

Lord Justice Underhill said “permission” to appeal was refused.

He said the reasons for the decision would be given at a later date.

Mr Amersi had accused Ms Leslie, former MP for Bristol North West, of publishing “documents” to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him between late December 2020 and early January 2021.

She disputed his claim.