Murderer who planned gun attack on prison officer given 10-year sentence

A convicted murderer who plotted a gun attack on a prison guard has been given a sentence of more than 10 years.

Robert Paterson, 45, planned the attack in an act of “revenge”, believing the officer at HMP Edinburgh had put his life at risk with a delay in sending him to hospital after he swallowed seven bags of cocaine.

The plot was foiled when police eavesdropped on conversations Paterson was having about the plan through “covert” surveillance equipment they had installed in his cell in early 2023.

At a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, judge Lord Harrower explained the origins of Paterson’s “animus” towards the officer.

The judge said that shortly before 2am on November 15, 2022, the officer heard Paterson “scream he was having a heart attack” from inside his cell, and “demanded” he be taken to hospital.

He said the officer had seen Paterson swallowing a sim card he had just removed from a mobile phone, and staff at the prison were surprised to see an ambulance arrive when none of them had ordered it.

Paterson’s “vital signs” were deemed healthy so he was kept in prison under observation for a few hours, before being taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh shortly before 8am.

Lord Harrower added the officer had been “aware” of an attempt by Paterson to escape when admitted to hospital in 2012, but said there was no indication the episode had been “another attempt” to break out of jail.

Once at hospital Paterson was given a CT scan, and underwent surgery to remove seven plastic bags of cocaine from his stomach.

The judge told Paterson that following his return to prison he began to “seek revenge” against the officer, believing he had been the cause of an “unnecessary delay” in sending him to hospital.

He set about obtaining a handgun and ammunition, and “identified an individual who was prepared to carry out an assault” in return for “drugs or money”.

He also discussed procuring a vehicle and driver to be used in the assault.

Thanks to the surveillance equipment police had installed in Paterson’s cell, police got wind of the plan and “intervened before an assault had been attempted”.

Lord Harrower told Paterson: “It is clear your proper purpose was conspiring to commit a serious crime.”

Paterson’s advocate Thomas Ross KC earlier told the court his client had reacted after deeming “the manner in which the medical emergency was handled increased the risk of a fatal outcome”.

On May 2 this year, Paterson pleaded guilty to directing others to carry out an assault, and obtaining for that purpose a handgun, ammunition and a vehicle.

He also admitted directing and arranging the supply of drugs, and to directing others to steal drugs, watches and money.

He is currently serving a life sentence for murder and is not due to become eligible for parole until 2027.

Lord Harrower sentenced Paterson to 10-and-a-half years in prison for his latest offending, with the sentence to begin immediately.

Paterson, who appeared in court dressed in a pale brown fleece, showed no reaction as the sentence was handed down.

He nodded and waved to people in the public gallery as he was led from court.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Scottish Prison Service chief executive Teresa Medhurst said: “We welcome the significant custodial sentences passed today at Edinburgh High Court.

“As Lord Harrower rightly identified, the officer in this case acted ‘entirely appropriately’ and it is completely unacceptable that he, or any other member of SPS staff, be targeted in this way.

“The safety of our staff is absolutely paramount. We will continue to work closely with partners across the justice sector, to ensure that all necessary action is taken to protect those who play a vital role in keeping Scotland safe.”