Ex-snooker champion Graeme Dott in court accused of child sex abuse

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has appeared in court and been released on bail over allegations of child sex abuse.

Dott, 47, is accused of two charges relating to primary school-age children.

The allegations span between 1993 to 1996 involving a girl, and 2006 to 2010 involving a boy, both in the Glasgow region.

Dott appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, and had his bail continued.

He is expected to appear again on June 11.

Dott won the 2006 World Snooker Championship, and was runner up in 2004 and 2010.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) announced last week that Dott had been suspended due to the case.

A spokesperson for WPBSA said: “Graeme Dott has been suspended by the WPBSA due to a case which is scheduled to be heard before the High Court in Scotland.

“Whilst court proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the WPBSA to make any further comment.”