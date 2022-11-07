Ruling on Michael Fuchs money fight postponed
Mr Fuchs and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs argued at a recent private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
The publication of a High Court judge’s ruling on a wealthy property developer’s fight over money with his estranged wife has been postponed.
Mr Justice Mostyn was asked to make decisions about how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs should have following the breakdown of their marriage.
He was listed to publish a ruling on Monday, but a court official says the publication of the ruling has been postponed and is now expected later in the month.
