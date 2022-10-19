Billionaire who owns Chrysler Building waits for outcome of cash fight with wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wealthy property developer is waiting for a judge’s ruling after becoming embroiled in a High Court money fight with his estranged wife.

Michael Fuchs, 62, who comes from Germany but moved to the US in the 1990s, and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, who hails from France, have been arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Justice Mostyn was asked to decide how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs should walk away with following the marriage’s breakdown.

The pair shared a £30 million home in the capital, the Daily Mail reported.

Mr Justice Mostyn finished hearing arguments on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future.

Mr Fuchs is a billionaire, the judge was told at a preliminary hearing earlier this year.

According to financial and media agency Bloomberg, he owns the Chrysler Building in New York City.