Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

£4m-plus settlement agreed for teenager who suffered brain injury after birth

Mrs Justice Hill approved an agreement at a High Court hearing in London after lawyers representing the boy made medical negligence claims.

Brian Farmer
Thursday 10 November 2022 14:05
The settlement was approved at the High Court in London on Thursday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The settlement was approved at the High Court in London on Thursday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Hospital bosses have agreed to pay more than £4 million damages to a 16-year-old boy who suffered a brain injury shortly after birth, a High Court judge has been told.

Mrs Justice Hill approved a settlement at a High Court hearing in London on Thursday after lawyers representing the boy made medical negligence allegations.

The judge said the teenager, who has cerebral palsy, could not be identified in media reports of the case.

Lawyers had initially taken legal action against the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust, which was based in Birmingham.

The judge heard how that trust was now part of the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

Barrister John de Bono KC, who represented the teenager, outlined detail of the settlement, and explained how the boy had suffered a brain injury shortly after birth.

He said the trust had agreed to pay a £4.75 million lump sum plus on-going “periodical payments”.

Mrs Justice Hill said, in a ruling, that liability had been admitted.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in