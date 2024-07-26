High Court order preventing M25 protests extended

Support truly

A High Court order aiming to prevent protesters from disrupting Britain’s busiest motorway has been extended.

On Friday, National Highways obtained the injunction targeting protesters taking action on the M25, its feeder roads and major routes in Kent and around the Port of Dover.

Anyone causing the blocking of, endangering or preventing the free flow of traffic can be found in contempt of court and face imprisonment, the seizure of assets or a fine.

It also covers specific roads around Luton and Stansted airport and remains in force until May 10 2025.

Protesting on our network is extremely dangerous, both for motorists and for the protesters themselves National Highways

National Highways said: “We’re working with the police to keep disruption to the public to a minimum.

“Millions of people rely on the strategic road network every day and they have a right to expect it to operate as it should.

“Our primary concern is always safety.

“Protesting on our network is extremely dangerous, both for motorists and for the protesters themselves.”

A copy of the order has been sent to a number of environmental groups; including Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain, Extinction Rebellion and Animal Rebellion.