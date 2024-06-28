Postponing the sentencing of child abuse ring ‘can’t go on indefinitely’ – judge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A judge warned that the sentencing of a child abuse gang “could not go on indefinitely” as it was postponed again.

Iain Owens, 45; Elaine Lannery, 39; Lesley Williams, 41; Paul Brannan, 41; Scott Forbes, 50; Barry Watson, 47; and John Clark, 47; all face life sentences for crimes involving three child victims, between 2012 and 2019.

All seven were found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of a child, following an eight-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Beckett commissioned risk assessments due to the severity of the crimes, after the convictions in November.

It is not in the interests of the accused that this is prolonged, or in the public interest, or of some of the witnesses in the trial Judge Lord Beckett

Four of the group: Owens, Lannery, Brannan and Williams, were found guilty of attempting to murder a child by pushing her into a microwave and trapping her in other places.

So far, only one of the group: John Clark, has had a risk assessment completed, but he cannot be sentenced until the others are done.

The trial judge warned it was “not in the public interest” for the sentencing to be continually postponed.

Judge Lord Beckett noted “the unprecedented situation of seven Scottish risk assessors being instructed by the court in one case.”

He continued: “I’m encouraging all of you to take every possible step to speed these things up.

“It is not in the interests of the accused that this is prolonged, or in the public interest, or of some of the witnesses in the trial.

“My understanding is that everyone bar Mr Clark is looking for more time.

“I can’t see how comparative justice could be carried out without all the accused being sentenced together.

“I can’t see how the court can start picking people out.”

He warned that because of risk assessors being sought for some accused, by the defence teams, the situation could “drag on a long time”.

Lord Beckett warned lawyers that “it can’t go on indefinitely” and said it was a “very unusual situation”.

The case was adjourned until September 25.