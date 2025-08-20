Officers were ‘covered in blood’ after Pc shot with a crossbow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police officer who was shot by a man with a crossbow said he lost so much blood that his colleagues were “covered” in it.

On Wednesday, a sentencing hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court heard police had been called after Jason King stabbed neighbour Alistair Mahwuto with a “small knife” during an altercation, arising out of a “long-standing” dispute.

Police attended the scene in School Close in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where King shot repeatedly at them using a crossbow before chasing them with the weapon and shooting officer Pc Curtis Foster, the court was told.

The 55-year-old was later shot once by police in the stomach after refusing to put down the weapon when confronted by officers on May 10 last year, the court heard.

Footage released by Thames Valley Police shows King, wearing shorts and a T-shirt, running across a road, pursuing the officers while pointing a crossbow.

Pc Foster said of the incident: “My recollection of the early moments when I arrived on scene was the street was empty, it was eerily quiet, no sign of the suspect and we then saw the victim who showed us a stab wound in the abdomen.

“I ascertained King had a crossbow when he removed the upstairs window to his property. He literally took the whole window out of its frame and then he was pointing something out of the window and I could see a red glint and then I realised it was a crossbow and that’s when he took two shots at me out the window.”

The officer added that he knew something had “impacted” him but his adrenaline levels were “so high” that he could not feel much pain.

As a result, Pc Foster carried on running and helped clear members of the public away from the scene, despite his injury.

Bodyworn camera footage shows the officer saying he thinks he has been shot and telling people to “get back” into their houses as there is a man armed with a crossbow.

Pc Foster said: “I kind of first realised I was bleeding quite a lot when I could feel it running down my leg, and then I touched my leg above my trousers and my whole palm of my hand was red where it had gone through my trousers already so I thought yeah, I’m losing quite a lot of blood already.”

He continued: “There was a lot of blood.

“My two colleagues that turn up initially on scene were covered in my blood, that’s how much blood I’d lost and when we got to the hospital the doctor had a feel of it and said I was really lucky it didn’t strike an artery, it was a couple of centimetres away from hitting an artery in my leg.”

Another clip shows King being confronted by an armed officer who shouts at him to “stay still” before the officer fires one shot.

The officer then runs over to King while other voices can be heard calling for paramedics.

The armed officer, who cannot be named, said shooting King was “the worst thing I’ve ever had to do” but that it “neutralised a threat and kept everyone safe”.

Further footage shows a police dog handler shouting to colleagues that King had attempted to shoot police dog Merlyn.

Pc Foster has since made a full recovery from his injuries, police have said, while King was taken to hospital and discharged 10 days later.

Judge Jonathan Cooper jailed King for nine years with a further three years on extended licence. He previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, having an article with a blade or point, having an offensive weapon, wounding with intent and affray.