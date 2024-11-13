For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

This is the first picture of a pensioner stabbed to death at a busy London market just before the minute’s silence on Remembrance Day.

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, was attacked at East Street Market in Walworth, Southwark at 10.40am on Sunday.

Two other men suffered stab injuries - both are in hospital in a serious condition.

Ali Musse, 66, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Ali, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm his name and address via a Somalian interpreter, as he appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court this week.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey for his bail to be determined and on December 10 for a plea hearing.

Traders at the historic east London market have set up a stall draped in black and roses in honour of Mr McLeggan and have been urging people to visit and pay their respects.

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, lead for policing in Southwark, said: “This was a horrific incident where a man had lost his life and two other people received serious injuries.

“The incident has understandably caused concern amongst the local community. There will be an increased policing presence in the Walworth area as we work alongside our partners to provide reassurance to local people and small businesses operating in East Street.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank brave members of the public who assisted police at the scene.”