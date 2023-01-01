Woman, 39, killed in home on New Year’s Eve as man arrested on suspicion of murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at her home on New Year’s Eve.

Stephanie Hansen, 39, was discovered with serious injuries at a property in Hayes, Hillingdon in west London shortly after 10am on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson added: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers are confident the woman is Stephanie Hansen, who lived at the address.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

A 29-year-old man, who was known to Ms Hansen, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Willenhall Drive between Friday evening and Saturday morning, or may have CCTV or dash cams operating in the period, to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with Stephanie’s family. They have suffered an unimaginable loss and we will give them every support.

“I know that this incident will have shocked people in the local community. While our investigation is still in its initial stages, I am confident that we are not looking for any further suspects and that there is no continuing risk to residents or the wider public.”

He appealed for anyone who knew Ms Hansen, or had seen or spoken to her recently, to get in touch by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.