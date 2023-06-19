Man who wore offensive Hillsborough t-shirt to FA Cup Final banned from games

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who wore an offensive football shirt to the FA Cup Final referencing the Hillsborough disaster has been banned from games for four years.

James White, 33, of Warwickshire, pleaded guilty at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He smiled and chuckled after the banning order was made, and was also fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £400 and £85 in costs.

James White arrives at Willesden Magistrates' Court (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

White was seen wearing the shirt, which had the number 97 and ‘not enough’ in apparent reference to the victims of the tragedy - at Wembley Stadium on 3 June.

The image was widely shared on social media and received widespread condemnation.

The shirt made reference to the 97 football fans who died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.

An inquest jury ruled in 2016 that they were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors.

Responding to the viral picture, the FA said in a statement: “The FA strongly condemns the actions of the individual who wore a shirt referencing the Hillsborough disaster ahead of the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

“We saw a photograph of the offensive shirt on social media and immediately started working to identify the perpetrator.

He has received a four-year football ban after pleading guilty (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

“Our security team were able to quickly locate the individual based on the image, and we welcome the swift action which was then taken by the police.

“We will not tolerate abuse relating to Hillsborough or any football tragedy at Wembley Stadium and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators.”

A further 22 people were arrested during the FA Cup final policing operation, for offences such as affray, assault, possession of drugs and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

More follows on this breaking news story....