Historic pub to be rebuilt ‘brick by brick’ after illegal demolition

A historic pub will have to be rebuilt brick by brick after a contractor firm knocked it down without council permission.

Owners Donelan Trading Ltd “grew tired of waiting” for Ribble Valley Council to give the green light to demolish The Punch Bowl Inn in Hurst Green, Lancashire.

Five defendants have additionally been handed fines totalling more than £20,000 in their sentencing at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday - Lancashire Live reported.

The Punch Bowl, which according to local legend was haunted by highwayman Ned King, was razed to the ground in June 2021. Donelan claimed it had fallen into disrepair since closing in 2012 and had been targeted by arsonists.

The council said it had made efforts to engage with the five and during the trial a construction firm boss told the jury there had been “no need” to destroy the pub.

Andrew Donelan, 61, Nicola Donelan, 59; Rebecca Donelan, 29, all of of Carr Hall, Wilpshire, David John Cotterell, 58, of Percliff Way, Blackburn, and Brian Ingleby, 70, of Hollowhead Avenue, Blackburn, were all found guilty.

They were all fined for their role and a separate planning process has ordered they must rebuild and restore The Punch Bowl. Lancashire Telegraph previously reported that owners were seen on the site prior to the sentencing, prompting a warning from the council to not take any more action until the legal action was complete.

The saga dates back to 2013 when Donelan reportedly bought the site and then began to submit a series of planning applications for projects such as a caravan site and a holiday lodge park. However, the 2016 and 2018 planning permission bids expired.

David Lawson, counsel for the defence, said his clients were “worried” the building had become unsafe over time.

However, Killian Garvey, representing Ribble Valley Council, said officers had communicated with the group who went onto ignore warnings from them and also Historic England.

The court ruled that Ribble Valley Council was justified in wanting its full costs reimbursed.

Rebecca Donelan was guilty of one offence of demolishing a listed building without authority.

The other four were all guilty of that offence plus a second offence of demolishing a listed building without sufficiently registering their intention.

Donelan Trading Ltd was fined £12,000, handed a £1,200 court surcharge and ordered to pay £20,000 towards costs.

Andrew Donelan, as an individual, received a £2,000 fine, a £200 surcharge and told to pay £2,000 towards costs.

Nicola Donelan was given a £1,000 fine, a £100 surcharge and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.

Rebecca Donelan received a lower £200 fine, a £25 surcharge and told to pay £250 towards costs.

Purcliff Ltd, a Donelan subsidiary, was fined £5,600, had a £560 surcharge and told to pay £20,000 towards costs.

Brian Ingleby was fined £1,000, given a £100 surcharge and charged £1,000.

David John Cotterell was fined £400, given a £40 surcharge and has to pay £400 towards costs.

The businesses were told to pay fines, surcharges and costs soon while the individuals were given slightly longer periods to repay.