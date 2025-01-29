Husband and wife ‘almost living separate lives’ before he ‘stabbed her to death’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An interior designer and her hockey coach husband were living “almost separate lives” before he is alleged to have stabbed her to death at their home, a court has heard.

Egyptian national Mohamed Samak denies murdering his 49-year-old wife Joanne in the early hours of July 1 last year, claiming she had stabbed herself “repeatedly” before he found her slumped on a bed with a knife in her stomach at their home in Chestnut Spinney, Droitwich Spa.

Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu KC told the jury that Samak, 42, claims his wife was suffering with mental health and alcohol issues but killed his wife after becoming interested in another woman and experiencing financial difficulties.

On the second day of a trial at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday, the victim’s mother Penelope Vale agreed with Mr Sandhu that the couple, who married in Egypt in 2014, three years after meeting each other when Joanne stayed at the hotel in Taba where Samak was working, had started to lead separate lives before she died.

She told the court the couple, who lived with her, slept in separate rooms and Samak would often work away, on several evenings a week and at weekends playing and coaching hockey.

The court was also told Joanne, who was the main breadwinner, would go to bed at around 8pm as she would often wake at 5am for work and her job involved a lot of driving, so did not see her husband much.

Mrs Vale said Samak would “complain occasionally” that he and his wife did not sleep together and did not have a sexual relationship, while Joanne had “accepted that it is what it is”.

Asked by Mr Sandhu if her son-in-law had ever commented on how he was feeling about their relationship, Mrs Vale said he had told her was lonely, adding: “He was depressed, he was unhappy, they didn’t sleep together.

“I suggested he try and ask her out, initiate taking her out, just the two of them, and that he should talk to her.”

When asked if Joanne had ever said she was lonely, Mrs Vale said: “She didn’t ever admit it, no. She just said it is what it is.

“They didn’t see much of each other and she accepted it.”

Mrs Vale said she believed her daughter wanted more support at home and financially from her husband, but despite those issues, was happy and “absolutely” looking forward to the future.

She had started a new job after being made redundant, was decorating their home and garden ahead of her upcoming 50th birthday party and had planned a number of social events with friends including a trip to Paris.

Mrs Vale said her daughter would drink wine socially, after work on a Friday or on the weekends. She said she had no concerns about the amount Joanne was drinking, but said Samak did not like that she consumed alcohol.

He had also allegedly told Mrs Vale he “couldn’t understand” why his wife still wanted to see her friends after they were married.

Giving evidence, Joanne’s hairdresser Jacqueline Thornhill-Jester, who saw her for an appointment on June 29, said she had seemed upbeat and happy and was her usual “easy-going” self.

Mrs Thornhill-Jester said Joanne had never complained about her husband, although she found him working away a lot “challenging”, and said Samak – who was known as Sam – had always been “polite”.

In a statement, Joanne’s best friend and colleague Caroline Edwards said she was not aware of any marital issues, or problems with her mental health or alcohol.

There were no financial issues that I was aware of, but I do know it all fell on Jo’s shoulders. It did worry and annoy her from time to time, but she took it all in her stride Caroline Edwards, Joanne Samak's colleague and best friend

She said: “I know Jo would have told me if there were marital or mental health issues. We often had little moans about our other halves, but it was normal stuff, nothing that gave me concern.

“There were no financial issues that I was aware of, but I do know it all fell on Jo’s shoulders. It did worry and annoy her from time to time, but she took it all in her stride.”

A post-mortem examination found six stab wounds on Joanne, including one to the chest, which Samak claims she inflicted herself after he woke at around 3am.

The court heard on Tuesday that Samak allegedly looked out from his bedroom and saw his wife holding a knife, screaming and “trying to stab herself”.

When he tried to help her, he said she went into the bedroom and continued to stab herself before landing on the bed.

He claimed to have waited an hour before calling the emergency services because he was crying and “struggling to breathe”.

The trial continues.