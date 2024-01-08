Pair appear in court accused of Hogmanay shooting murder in Edinburgh

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was shot outside a pub in Edinburgh on Hogmanay.

Marc Webley, 38, was shot just before midnight outside the Anchor Inn in West Granton Road, before dying in hospital.

Police Scotland said another man, aged 39, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but his condition remains unknown.

On Monday, Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of murder.

They were also accused of attempted murder and assault to severe injury and danger of life.

The pair, from Edinburgh, made no plea and were remanded in custody ahead of a further court date.