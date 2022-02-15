Waltham Forest: Body found at beauty spot near lake as police probe ‘unexplained’ death
Enquiries are ongoing to inform the man’s next of kin
A body of a man has been found in a park in Waltham Forest.
Officers were called at 8.32am on Tuesday, 15 February to Hollow Pond park on Snaresbrook Road.
An unresponsive man was found near a lake in the park. London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, the Metropolitan Police has said.
According to officers, a forensic scene is currently in place to investigate the mysterious death.
Hollow Pond park is a popular outdoor space in east London, part of the larger Epping Forest. The pond is particularly popular for boating and picnicking in the summer while bird watchers also often frequent the area.
More to follow...
