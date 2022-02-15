A body of a man has been found in a park in Waltham Forest.

Officers were called at 8.32am on Tuesday, 15 February to Hollow Pond park on Snaresbrook Road.

An unresponsive man was found near a lake in the park. London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was discovered not far from beauty spot Epping Forest (Google Maps)

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, the Metropolitan Police has said.

According to officers, a forensic scene is currently in place to investigate the mysterious death.

Hollow Pond park is a popular outdoor space in east London, part of the larger Epping Forest. The pond is particularly popular for boating and picnicking in the summer while bird watchers also often frequent the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A body has been found in a park in Waltham Forest. Officers were called at 08:3am on Tuesday, 15 February to a park on Snaresbrook Road.

“An unresponsive man was found near a lake in the park. LAS attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are underway to inform next of kin. A forensic scene is currently in place. The death is being treated as unexplained.

