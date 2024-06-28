For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A security guard accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder TV star Holly Willoughby told a court he attacked women to escape his “toxic relationship” in a “cry for help” before his weight ballooned to 35 stone.

Gavin Plumb, 37, revealed while giving evidence to Chelmsford Crown Court he first started struggling with his weight at age 13 which impacted his confidence.

“Especially being 13 you get all kinds…you are meant to be really active and not being to do stuff like that really affects you,” he told the jury.

“It was something that just constantly put me down personally. As I wasn’t able to go and do what my friends were doing.”

Under questioning from defence counsel Sasha Wass KC, he said he had trouble forming relationships in his teenage years, adding he was regularly in the “friend zone” and “nothing more”.

His first serious relationship started at age 18 but this soon became toxic, he claimed.

“It was extremely toxic. It was constant arguments there was constant…the things that a couple were doing as in having a normal relationship kind of thing – we wasn’t – we were constantly arguing, we were constantly at each other,” he told the jury.

He said the impact on him was “massive”, adding: “I don’t want to be in a relationship with other people.

“I was constantly put down, I was constantly told I’m not good enough, she can do much better than me.”

Holly Willoughby is the alleged target of a kidnap, rape and murder plot ( PA Archive )

When questioned about his previous conviction for attempting to kidnap two female airline stewards on the Stansted Express in 2006, he alleged he carried it out to get himself incarcerated.

“For me it was my only option - being in the relationship that I was in, it was toxic, I was extremely young, I needed to find a way out,” he said.

He admitted he had a “stewardess fantasy” but insisted that did not play a part in the attack. He also told the court he “was not aware” he was carrying an imitation firearm until the police arrested him.

The court previously heard Plumb was handed a 12-month suspended sentence for the 2006 attack. But he was later jailed for 32 months for false imprisonment for another attack on two teenage girls in 2008, in which he threatened them with a “box-cutter/Stanley knife-type instrument”.

He told Ms Wass KC that he also carried out the second attack to escape his relationship.

He added: “It was exactly the same. I just needed a way out of the relationship, knowing full well that it worked the last time.”

Under cross examination from prosecutor Alison Morgan KC, he insisted the crimes were a “cry for help”.

Challenged over why he told the police the incident on a train was a prank after he was arrested, he replied: “It was a cry for help. I didn’t understand the full gravity of it at the time.”

Gavin Plumb spoke of how chats about the TV presenter were ‘dark’ (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Wire )

Around the time he left prison, Plumb – who is 5ft 10 – said his weight was fluctuating between 18 and 26 stone and he spent “99.9%” of his time online.

It was during this period he became interested in bondage and sadomasochism (BDSM), the jury were told, following a brief sexual relationship with a woman in 2014. He admitted had purchased a “kit” from Amazon that included a whip, lead, shackles, blindfold and clamps with black rope.

However between 2014 to 2018 his weight ballooned to over 35 stone, the court heard.

He said: “My weight got up to 35.5 stone. I was housebound. I physically couldn’t move without being in pain or being breathless.”

He told the court his life was online and he engaged fantasy discussions in online forums about celebrities, admitting that Ms Willoughby was his “celebrity crush”.

Although he agreed his conversations with an online user called ‘Marc’ were “dark”, he insisted he never planned to follow through with the plot.

“It was talk – nothing more,” he said.

The 37-year-old said he got a “rush of excitement” during discussions about keeping Ms Willoughby in a “dungeon”, but again insisted “I knew it was online chat”.

He said his words were a way to “get my gratification, move on”.

A selfie of Gavin Plumb, shown to Chelmsford Crown Court ( Crown Prosecution Service/PA Wire )

In police body-worn video footage of Plumb’s arrest at his flat, played to the jury, the defendant exclaimed to officers “what are you talking about” and “please explain to me what the hell is going on”.

When officers told him he was being detained over alleged plot to kidnap Ms Willoughby, he responded: “I am not going to lie she is a fantasy of mine. I mean she’s a fantasy of a lot of guys isn’t she.”

At the time of his arrest last October he estimated he weighed somewhere “between 25 and 30 stone”.

He told the jury he had “more chance of tripping over the step walking down” than jumping over a wall outside the former This Morning presenter’s home in an attempted kidnap.

The prosecution claims it was Plumb’s “ultimate fantasy” to target Ms Willoughby, who has waived her right to anonymity.

The shopping centre security guard is accused of soliciting the undercover US officer to join a plot to commit murder, and incitement to kidnap and rape the TV personality. Plumb, of Harlow in Essex, denies all the charges.

The trial, scheduled to last two weeks, continues.

More to follow...