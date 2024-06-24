Gavin Plumb is in court accused of a plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby ( PA/Sourced )

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The trial of a shopping centre security officer accused of a plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby is set to get underway.

Gavin Plumb will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday charged with soliciting a man to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap between 2 and 5 October in Harlow, Essex.

The 37-year-old is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences against the TV presenter.

He is alleged to have conspired online with another man – David Nelson, who was to travel to the UK from the US – and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences.

Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denied all charges at an earlier hearing at the same court.