Holly Willoughby kidnap trial – live: Gavin Plumb in court today accused of plot to abduct and murder TV host
Defendant allegedly conspired with US man online to create ‘detailed plan’ to carry out offences
The trial of a shopping centre security officer accused of a plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby is set to get underway.
Gavin Plumb will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday charged with soliciting a man to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap between 2 and 5 October in Harlow, Essex.
The 37-year-old is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences against the TV presenter.
He is alleged to have conspired online with another man – David Nelson, who was to travel to the UK from the US – and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences.
Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denied all charges at an earlier hearing at the same court.
Holly Willoughby announced exit from This Morning in days after Gavin Plumb charged
Holly Willoughby announced that she was stepping down from This Morning in the days after Gavin Plumb was charged in October.
Following 14 years on the ITV show, Ms Willoughby, 43, said in a social media post on 10 October that she felt: “I have to make this decision for me and my family.”
Four days before, Plumb had been charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.
The TV presenter did not refer directly to the alleged incident in her statement.
She has since hosted Dancing on Ice 2024, and is to present a Netflix show – to be released next year – in which adventurer Bear Grylls hunts down celebrities in the jungle.
Man to stand trial accused of plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby
A shopping centre security officer is to stand trial accused of a plot to kidnap and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby.
Gavin Plumb is charged with soliciting a man – David Nelson – to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap.
The 37-year-old is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.
He is alleged to have conspired online with another man, who was to travel to the UK from the US, and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences.
Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denied all charges at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.
He is due to stand trial at the same court from today, with the hearing estimated to last about two weeks.