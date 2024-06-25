Gavin Plumb is in court accused of a plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby ( PA/Sourced )

A man accused of a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby said “restraining and getting” the TV presenter was his “ultimate fantasy for way too long”, his trial has heard.

Gavin Plumb, 37, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday after being charged in October with soliciting a man to commit murder, incitement to kidnap and incitement to rape.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told jurors the shopping centre security officer’s past convictions – including tying a 16-year-old girl’s hands behind her back with rope and tape, and the attempted kidnap of women on a train with the threat of a gun – showed he knew “what it would take to terrify and overpower a woman”.

The 37-year-old is accused of conspiring online with another man – encouraging him to travel to the UK from the US to carry out the alleged offences – and creating a “detailed plan”, including to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit”.

Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denies all charges.

Ms Willoughby has waived her right to anonymity in connection with an accusation against Plumb of assisting or encouraging rape.