Three men have been charged under the National Security Act with allegedly assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service and foreign interference.

Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the Hong Kong investigation was not related to a separate case that involved Russia.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “A number of arrests were made and searches carried out across England as part of this investigation.

“While led from London, the Counter Terrorism Policing network has been crucial to disrupting this activity and we have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service since the start of the investigation.

“While these offences are concerning, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them. This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought, I urge people not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case.”

As part of the investigation, which was led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, 11 people in total were detained.

Eight men and a woman were arrested by officers on 1 May in the Yorkshire area, before a man was arrested in London and another man was arrested in the Yorkshire area the following day, the force said.

They were held at a central London police station and at a West Midlands police station. All 11 people were detained under section 27 of the National Security Act.

The seven men and one woman who were not charged were released from custody on or before 10 May.