Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Detectives hunt attacker after man, 23, repeatedly stabbed in busy east London pub

Urgent enquiries are ongoing to track down the attacker

Thomas Kingsley
Sunday 24 July 2022 20:23
<p>Police have appealed for information on this man in connection to a stabbing in a busy pub</p>

Police have appealed for information on this man in connection to a stabbing in a busy pub

(Metropolitan Police)

Detectives investigating a stabbing at an east London pub in have released an image of a man they would like to identify.

Officers on patrol found a victim, 23, with multiple stab wounds sustained in a pub on a high street in Hornchurch.

They battled to save the man’s life and he was taken to hospital, where he is in a serious, but stable condition. He was found just after midnight on Saturday.

Footage shared on social media shows the man sneaking through a crowd of people before launching the shocking attack.

Detective Sergeant Joe Seals, from the local policing team in Havering, said: “We have been carrying out a number of urgent enquiries to track down the person responsible and we are now in a position to release an image of a man we need to identify.

“I would encourage anyone who recognises this man, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us immediately.”

A statement from the force added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 36/23Jul.

It said: “Detectives investigating a stabbing at a pub in Hornchurch are releasing an image of a man they would like to identify.

“At 12.06am on Saturday, officers on patrol were made aware of a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed at a pub on the High Street.

“They called for support from the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid to the man, who had suffered a number of stab wounds.

“He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.”

His next of kin have been informed.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, Fatling Hornchurch said: “Sadly last night we had an incident here at the Fatling outside the pub, thankfully due to the speedy actions of the staff members and our medically trained door team the incident was dealt promptly and we are pleased to say the victim is well and recovering.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in