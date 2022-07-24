Detectives hunt attacker after man, 23, repeatedly stabbed in busy east London pub
Urgent enquiries are ongoing to track down the attacker
Detectives investigating a stabbing at an east London pub in have released an image of a man they would like to identify.
Officers on patrol found a victim, 23, with multiple stab wounds sustained in a pub on a high street in Hornchurch.
They battled to save the man’s life and he was taken to hospital, where he is in a serious, but stable condition. He was found just after midnight on Saturday.
Footage shared on social media shows the man sneaking through a crowd of people before launching the shocking attack.
Detective Sergeant Joe Seals, from the local policing team in Havering, said: “We have been carrying out a number of urgent enquiries to track down the person responsible and we are now in a position to release an image of a man we need to identify.
“I would encourage anyone who recognises this man, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us immediately.”
A statement from the force added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 36/23Jul.
It said: “Detectives investigating a stabbing at a pub in Hornchurch are releasing an image of a man they would like to identify.
“At 12.06am on Saturday, officers on patrol were made aware of a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed at a pub on the High Street.
“They called for support from the London Ambulance Service and provided first aid to the man, who had suffered a number of stab wounds.
“He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.”
His next of kin have been informed.
In a post on Facebook on Saturday, Fatling Hornchurch said: “Sadly last night we had an incident here at the Fatling outside the pub, thankfully due to the speedy actions of the staff members and our medically trained door team the incident was dealt promptly and we are pleased to say the victim is well and recovering.”
