Police are searching for the killer of a horse that was found mutilated in a field in Nottinghamshire.

Officers have urged horse owners to be vigilant after a “sickening, heartless” attack on Alfie, a 16-year-old traditional tri-coloured cob.

Alfie was found dead on Thursday morning near Carlton-in-Lindrick, a village just north of Worksop.

The horse had been turned out into the field by its owner, after being ridden and bathed, and was seen fit and well around 7pm on Wednesday.

Alfie’s owner was left ‘distraught’ after the attack, police say ( Nottinghamshire Police )

The mutilated body was discovered the following morning in an attack described as “difficult to believe” and which has left Alfie’s owner distraught, police said.

Police are checking CCTV footage, searching for traces of forensic evidence and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural and wildlife crime lead, said: “Although it’s difficult to believe, all of the evidence shows that this was a sickening, heartless assault on a defenceless animal and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“This is the epitome of a senseless and violent attack. Alfie’s owner had been left distraught by his cruel death and wants justice for him.

( Nottinghamshire Police )

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re asking people in the area to check to see if they may have any recorded CCTV or doorbell camera footage which could help us, or if they recall seeing any suspicious activity between 7pm on Wednesday and 10.30am on Thursday.

“We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the appalling nature of this crime.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 244 of 25 July 2024, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.