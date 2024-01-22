Four men guilty of violent disorder after protest outside asylum seeker hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four men have been found guilty of violent disorder following a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Three police officers were injured and a police van was set on fire during the demonstration, said to have been organised by the English Defence League (EDL), outside Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, on February 10 last year.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Brian McPadden, 61, Thomas Mills, 47, Paul Lafferty, 42, and Jonjo O’Donoghue, 21, guilty of violent disorder on Monday after deliberating for six hours and fifteen minutes.

The four defendants, all from Kirkby apart from O’Donoghue, of Liverpool city centre, had admitted being present on the night but denied violent disorder.

Mills, who suffered two epileptic seizures during the trial, began to sob in the dock after the verdicts were returned and then fell from his seat.

The court was adjourned as medical assistance was given to Mills and an ambulance was called.

A fifth defendant, Daniel Fulham, 39, was found not guilty of violent disorder and of a lesser offence of abusive or threatening behaviour with intent to provoke violence.

One member of the public left the court saying “you f****** bastards” after the first guilty verdict was returned.

During the trial, the court heard police were made aware on February 9 last year that a protest was expected to take place outside the hotel, which was providing temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

There was “ill feeling” in the local area after a video was shared on social media appearing to show an asylum seeker from the hotel asking a 15-year-old girl for her phone number and a kiss, the court heard.

The jury was told social media posts were made about the planned demonstration and leaflets were delivered.

On the Friday evening, members of a right-wing group and a left-wing group gathered outside the hotel on the outskirts of Kirkby.

Detective Constable David Williams told the court at around 7pm a large group of people arrived at the scene on foot.

He said: “At that time it seemed that tensions changed somewhat.”

Footage showed crowds chanting “get them out” and throwing fireworks at a cordon of police officers, as a police van burned.

Rocks and paving slabs were also thrown, with one police officer needing hospital treatment and another two suffering less serious injuries.

Mills could be seen in footage standing on top of the van before it was set alight and holding a banner which said: “Let’s shout, get them out.”

McPadden was heard in the footage saying: “We protect our own, youse are not from Kirkby, we are. These are twats, the lot of them.”

There was no evidence that any of the defendants were members of a far-right group.

Five other men pleaded guilty to violent disorder at earlier hearings and have not yet been sentenced.

Seven youths, aged between 13 and 17, have been sentenced after they admitted violent disorder.

Six were given referral orders and one was fined.

Jared Skeete, 19, was sentenced to three years’ detention last April after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder, having thrown fireworks and snorted ketamine while shouting abuse at police.

Three women – Cheryl Nicholls, 44, Nicola Elliott, 52, and Jennifer Knox, 41 – were found not guilty of violent disorder halfway through the trial following a direction to the jury from judge Denis Watson KC, who said there was “insufficient evidence”.