Three men deny murdering 27-year-old and disposing of his body in woods

Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing in May 2019.

Emily Pennink
Thursday 03 November 2022 12:49
Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7 2019 (Family/PA)
Three men have denied murdering a man and disposing of his body in woodland three years ago.

Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.

The 27-year-old’s remains were found by chance buried in woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on December 19 2019.

Although the cause of death has not been ascertained, an examination of bones suggested his hands were tied and there had been burning to the body.

On the day of his disappearance, Mr Subhani, a father of one, allegedly went to a plumbing premises and was killed.

On Thursday, brothers Amraj Poonia, 27, and Raneel Poonia, 25, along with Gurditta Singh, 25, pleaded not guilty to his murder on May 7 2019.

They also denied perverting the course of justice between May 6 and May 12 2019.

The charge alleges they assisted with the removal of the victim’s body and two vehicles from the plumbing business.

It also states that they helped in the depositing of Mr Subhani’s body in woodland off Hedgerley Lane.

Amraj Poonia, of Farmfield Drive, Horley, Surrey; Raneel Poonia, of Whitehouse Way, Slough, Berkshire; and Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, were remanded into custody.

The defendants, who appeared in court by video link, face a trial at the Old Bailey from April 11 next year.

A further case management hearing was set for December 1.

