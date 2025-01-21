Firm fined £60,000 over safety failure after death of steeplejack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A specialist construction company has been fined £60,000 after a worker fell to his death from a church steeple, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

David Clover suffered fatal injuries on November 13 2020 after being employed by Ecclesiastical Steeplejacks Ltd to carry out restoration work to St Nicholas’ Church in Kings Norton, Birmingham.

The 64-year-old steeplejack had been suspended from the 60-metre tall steeple of the listed building, sitting in a bosun’s chair – a work positioning seat – when he fell, the HSE said on Tuesday.

An HSE investigation identified that the bosun’s chair was not supported by a suitable backup system preventing falls, such as a double or twin leg lanyard fall arrest harness.

Ecclesiastical Steeplejacks Ltd, which has ceased trading since the incident, pleaded guilty to contravening the Work at Height Regulations 2005 last week, and was fined £60,000 at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

In passing sentence, Judge Shamim Qureshi found the company, formerly of Maryvale Business Park in Stirchley, Birmingham, had outdated attitudes to managing health and safety.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Emma Page said: “Falls from height remain one of the leading causes of work-related deaths and injury in Great Britain.

“We will take action against companies that fail to protect workers.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of David Clover.”