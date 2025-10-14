For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A controversial TikTok influencer has been arrested after a year-long manhunt over alleged driving offences.

Harrison Sullivan, who goes by the social media name HSTikkyTokky, was arrested in the UK and has since appeared in court, after returning from Qatar.

The 24-year-old was wanted by Surrey Police for failing to appear in court after a crash in Virgina Water, Surrey, in March 2024.

Police launched an appeal after the driver of a McLaren supercar, which can cost hundreds of thousands, left the scene after crashing into a second vehicle.

A passenger in the purple McLaren and two people in a black Audi were treated for minor injuries.

Mr Sullivan skipped a court appearance in November but has posted social media videos from Dubai and Doha.

A statement from Surrey Police on Monday said: "A 24-year-old man from Hutton, Essex, was arrested on Friday for failing to appear at court for dangerous driving.

"He appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded ahead of a further court appearance at Staines Magistrates' Court on Tuesday."

The charges include failing to stop after an accident, driving without third party insurance and driving while using a mobile phone.