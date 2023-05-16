Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested on suspicion of double murder after two found dead in Huddersfield home

Man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder

Catherin Wylie
Tuesday 16 May 2023 07:30
<p>Police were called to Harpe Inge on Monday morning </p>

Police were called to Harpe Inge on Monday morning

(Google)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to an address in Harpe Inge at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

The man, from Huddersfield and in his 30s, was held on suspicion of murdering both people and is in custody for questioning, police said.

Several active enquiries by the West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team remain ongoing.

Recommended

Detective superintendent Marc Bowes earlier said the incident had “clearly been an exceptionally serious offence”.

He said: “We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in