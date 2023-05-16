For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to an address in Harpe Inge at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found a man and woman with multiple injuries.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

The man, from Huddersfield and in his 30s, was held on suspicion of murdering both people and is in custody for questioning, police said.

Several active enquiries by the West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team remain ongoing.

Detective superintendent Marc Bowes earlier said the incident had “clearly been an exceptionally serious offence”.

He said: “We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.”