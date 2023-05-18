Murder victim’s mother says ‘violence has to stop’ after two teenagers jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed to death as he walked home from school, said “this violence has to stop” as two teenagers were jailed for life for his murder.

Khayri was stabbed in the chest close to North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS), in the West Yorkshire town, by 15-year-old Jakele Pusey, who was described by prosecutors at Leeds Crown Court as “jumping into the air and swinging a knife with a 30cm blade”.

The teenager had waited for his victim with 16-year-old Jovani Harriott, now 17, who followed up the initial attack, running after Khayri and stabbing him in his lower leg.

The incident in September last year, which was captured on CCTV, was said to have been provoked by Khayri sharing a video on social media after Harriott’s mother had a window broken at her house.

The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, heard that Pusey admitted to probation officers that he had a history of gang-related criminality and had been shot by masked men when he was 12 in a “gang incident”.

She was told he was involved in a Huddersfield gang called F-block or Fartown Boys, whose exploits are celebrated by drill rap artist Booter Bee.

The judge was also told that Pusey – who admitted murdering Khayri – said he started dealing class B drugs when he was about 13, class A drugs from the age of 14, and regularly carried a knife.

A pre-sentence report concluded that “violence against opposing gang members was the norm for (him) – the life he lived”.

The judge told Pusey he will serve a minimum term of 16 years and Harriott that he will serve at least 18 years before being considered for release.

Harriott denied murder but was found guilty after a trial earlier this year.

He denied being part of a gang.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Khayri’s mother Charlie Mclean said: “I ask myself what has this achieved?

“What has my son died for? Nobody has won in this situation.

“I’ve lost a child and other parents have lost two sons who have committed this offence.

“This violence has to stop, carrying weapons has to stop.

“I have lost my son and I would not wish this on anyone else.”

Ms Mclean said the boys who attacked her son were “cowards”, adding: “He was not given an opportunity to run or defend himself, he was helpless.

“The fear he went through when he realised he had been stabbed and was bleeding to death will stay with me forever.”

Family and friends of Khayri sat in the jury box for the sentencing hearing on Thursday wearing matching T-shirts featuring his picture.