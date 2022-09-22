For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old student was stabbed to death.

The attack happened at Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but was later pronounced dead.

West Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old was arrested at an address in Huddersfield “shortly before 5am” and remains in custody.

The school of the victim said it is “completely devastated” by the loss of a “wonderful student.”

In a statement posted on the North Huddersfield Trust School website, head Andrew Fell said: “It is with enormous sadness that I must tell you that following an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday one of our pupils has tragically lost their life.

Mr Fell added that the news was “truly shocking” for the school and classes would not resume until 10.30am while support would be made available for students who need it.

He added: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

The school said it was ‘completely devastated’ by the loss (PA)

“West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent investigation, so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time. I would urge everyone not to engage in speculation about possible causes or perpetrators and allow the police to make their enquiries. A statement has been released.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in an incident in Huddersfield yesterday.

A police officer stands guards at the scene where a boy was stabbed yesterday (Lee McLean/SWNS)

“The youth was arrested at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am this morning in connection with the incident in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown, yesterday afternoon.

“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing led by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

A father, aged 46, who has a son at the school told Yorkshire Live: “It was a scary moment when I heard there had been trouble and a teacher answered my 14-year-old son’s phone. I understand he may have witnessed some of what happened.

Police cordon near to the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed and later died in hospital on Wednesday (PA)

“I was asked by staff to come and collect him. I’ve heard that it all came out of nowhere. This pupil was grabbed, pinned to the floor and stabbed repeatedly.”

Another father, whose daughter is at the school, said something “needs to be done” about the rise in crime in the area, adding: “My daughter just started there and was getting on bus home.

“She saw the scuffle but didn't see the knife or blood. The bus had just pulled up as it happened so blocked some of the incident - she seems OK but still processing it I think. It's only her third week or so at this new school.”

More follows...