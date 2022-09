Two teenagers to face court charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenagers will face court charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a boy just outside his school gates.

West Yorkshire Police said on Sunday that two males, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article following the death of Khayri McLean.

The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Monday.

Khayri Mclean, 15, died after being stabbed on Wednesday (Family Handout/West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Khayri, who was 15, died in hospital following an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Floral tributes were left at the scene on Friday, with candles and bottles of Yazoo milkshake also placed near the spot where Khayri was stabbed.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield have charged two males with murder.

“Both males, who are 15 and 16 and from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

“Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates tomorrow.

“The charges relate to the death of Khayri McLean, who died after he was stabbed in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, last Wednesday.”