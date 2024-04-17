Hugh Grant settles High Court claim against The Sun’s publisher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Grant has settled a High Court claim against the publisher of The Sun newspaper over allegations of unlawful information gathering, a judge has been told.

The actor brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in relation to The Sun only, alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators, having previously settled a claim with the publisher in 2012 relating to the News Of The World.

He is among a number of individuals, including the Duke of Sussex, bringing claims against NGN.

Mr Grant’s claim in relation to The Sun was due to be considered at a trial in January next year, but a preliminary hearing for the litigation against the publisher on Wednesday was told it had recently been settled.

Anthony Hudson KC, representing NGN, told a judge that there were “currently 42 extant claims … that follows the recent settlement of Mr Grant’s claim”.

David Sherborne, Mr Grant’s barrister, also confirmed in written arguments that the actor had “recently settled” his claim.

NGN has previously denied any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

Harry’s claim is currently set to go to trial in January 2025.