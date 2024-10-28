For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been jailed for 18 years after creating AI-generated child sex abuse images in an “utterly chilling” landmark case.

Hugh Nelson, a 27-year-old from Bolton with a Masters degree in graphics, pleaded guilty to 11 offences in August at Bolton Crown Court, including three counts each of distributing and making indecent images.

The former student accepted requests from individuals via online chatrooms for “bespoke” explicit images depicting children being harmed both sexually and physically, and used pictures of real children to create some of the computer-generated images, the court heard.

Nelson frequently discussed child sexual abuse with other chatroom users and on three separate occasions encouraged the rape of children aged under 13.

His father sat in the public gallery at the court, alongside Nelson’s mother, who, head bowed, wept into the crook of her arm as their son, who appeared via video link from HMP Forest Bank, was jailed.

Passing sentence, Judge Martin Walsh said: “There appears to have been no limit to the depth of depravity exhibited in the images that you were prepared to create and to distribute to others.

“The nature and content of the communications which you entered into is utterly chilling.”

He ordered Nelson to also serve six years on licence after he is released from jail and he must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The defendant was unmasked as the administrator of a paedophile chatroom when he engaged in a conversation with an undercover officer in May last year.

Nelson told the officer he took commissions from customers for images created by 3D modelling software and went on to send computer-generated images which depicted child sexual abuse.

Mr Toal said: “The defendant said he had over 60 characters in total, ranging from six months to middle-aged, and he charged £80 to create a new character.

“He further stated ‘I’ve done beatings, smotherings, hangings, drownings, beheadings, necro, beast, the list goes on’ with a laughing emoji.”

The defendant went on to say that “creating 3D porn could get me jail time”, and later added: “Most of the people who commission me don’t/can’t f*** their nieces, daughters etc, so the way I see it is I provide a valuable service.”

Nelson, who had no previous convictions, was arrested at his family home in Egerton, Bolton, in June last year and told police he had a sexual interest mainly in girls aged about 12.

He said he had met like-minded people on the internet and eventually began to create images for sale as he considered his offending “had got out of control”.

Various devices were seized and were found to contain a large quantity of indecent images as well as chats online with adults in France, Italy and the United States regarding the sexual exploitation and rape of children, although there was no evidence before the court to say any child had been sexually or physically assaulted.

Bob Elias, defending, said Nelson was a “shy, gauche man” who led a “lonely, socially isolated existence” in his bedroom at his family home.

He said: “What he was seeking primarily was validation, congratulations and a sense of belonging in a community.

“He was earning relatively small amounts of money and desperately wanted validation. He plunged down the rabbit hole to this sort of fantasy life and became completely engrossed in it.

“He has brought his life crashing down around him to the shock and horror of his immediate family.”

Nelson had recognised the depravity of his actions and had apologised for them in a letter to the judge, the court heard.

Detective Constable Carly Baines, of Greater Manchester Police said that “what makes this case particularly unique and deeply horrifying” is that Nelson was using a computer programme with an AI function “to transform images of real children, normal everyday photographs, into indecent child sexual abuse imagery, selling these to people online as well as providing them for free”.

“It became clear to us after extensive trawls of his many devices by digital forensic experts however, that his behaviour went far beyond what clearly, he was seeing as a ‘business opportunity’,” said DC Baines.

“Not only was he creating and selling these images, but he was engaging in depraved sexualised chat online about children and going as far as to encourage people interested in his online content to commit contact offences such as rape against children they knew or were related to.

“This case is a first in our area, and is a landmark case nationally, as technology continues to develop, grow, and become more frequently used for a variety of reasons.”

She added: “This case has been a real test of the legislation, as using computer programmes in this particular way is so new to this type of offending and isn’t specifically mentioned within current UK law.

“What this case will do is set a precedent for future cases, but hopefully also play a role in influencing what future legislation looks like, to ensure offenders can continue to feel the full force of the law.”

