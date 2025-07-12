Two boys aged 16 and 14 charged with rape, suffocation and false imprisonment

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two teenage boys have been charged with rape and false imprisonment following an alleged attack in a flat in Hull.

The suspects, aged 16 and 14, were also charged with actual bodily harm and suffocation following the incident in Princes Avenue on 3 July.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with sexual assault and harassment, Humberside Police said.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age, have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court this morning.

During the investigation a 17-year-old was arrested and has since been released without charge.

Officers from Humberside Police launched a major probe after the alleged sex attack was reported.

In a statement last week, DCI Leanne Murphy said: “Extensive enquiries have been, and continue to be, underway including hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the local area being reviewed. We also continue to work closely with partner agencies, as well as our protecting vulnerable people unit to establish the circumstances around this incident.

“Whilst rare, incidents of this nature naturally cause concern within local communities, and I’d like to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to investigate this incident which occurred within an address on Princes Avenue.”

