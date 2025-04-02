Funeral director charged with 64 offences after 10-month police investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A funeral director has been charged with 64 offences after a police raid uncovered 35 bodies and human ashes at his Hull parlour.

Robert Bush, 47, has been charged with 30 counts of preventing a lawful burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation relating to bodies found at the Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in March last year.

The undertaker has also been charged with one count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans, encompassing 172 victims, between May 2012 and March 2024; and one count of fraud in relation to human ashes, encompassing 50 victims, between August 2017 and March 2024, Humberside Police said.

open image in gallery Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. ( PA Wire )

Bush is also accused of two counts of theft from charities between September 2022 and March 2024.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on June 25.

A 55-year-old woman arrested in July 2024 has been released with no further action to be taken, Humberside police said.

A month after the investigation started in March last year, Humberside Police said more than 2,000 calls had been received on a dedicated phone line with “a significant number … understandably concerned about the identification of the ashes of their loved ones”.

open image in gallery The investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull began a year ago ( PA Archive )

The force also confirmed that it was impossible to identify any of the human ashes using DNA profiles – a fact he said would be “devastating news for families and loved ones”.

At a press conference, Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “On Wednesday March 6 2024, we received information of concern for the care of the deceased at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors across three premises in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

“Following the report, a complex, protracted and highly sensitive 10-month investigation commenced, with a file of evidence submitted to the CPS on January 16 to comprehensively review.

“Today, I can confirm Robert Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, has been charged with a combined total of 64 offences in connection to the investigation.”

open image in gallery (L-R) Julie Butcher from Victim Support, Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall and Robin Weyell, from the Crown Prosecution Service announce the 64 charges ( Humberside Police )

He went on to say: “We have updated the families of the 35 deceased with this development and we have made initial contact with additional victims who have been affected by the investigation.”

He asked people “to refrain from any speculation or commenting that could prejudice or jeopardise the case”.

“My sincerest thanks go out to those affected for their patience and understanding,” he added.

“They have always been the priority and at the very heart of the entire investigation and this will remain, and we would please ask their privacy continues to be respected.”

At the same press conference announcing the charges, Julie Butcher of Victim Support said: “We would like to reassure anyone impacted by this incident in any way that you are not alone. Our dedicated team is made up of caseworkers who understand the local area and are based throughout the community, tailoring free and confidential support to people’s individual needs.

“As an independent charity, people can access our services whether or not they have been in contact with the police. Whilst we can offer longer term support, some people find that one or two calls can answer some questions or alleviate some of the stress and concern.

“We encourage anyone impacted to reach out to us by visiting our website or calling us on 0808 28 111 36.”