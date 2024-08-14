Man who kicked female officer to ground during Hull riots jailed for three years

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man who kicked a female police officer to the ground and joined an attack on a garage which left nine cars damaged during riots in Hull has been jailed for three years.

Connor Whiteley, 26, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker after playing a “prominent role” in the “racist, hate-fuelled mob violence” that unfolded in the city on August 3.

He was jailed on Wednesday as the judge encouraged prosecutors to consider charging offenders who played central roles in the disorder with rioting, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years – double the potential tariff for violent disorder convictions.

The prosecution do need to look - for those who are playing front and central roles - at the alternative charge of riot rather than violent disorder Judge John Thackray KC

Hull Crown Court heard Whiteley was captured on CCTV at several points throughout the day trying to hide his face with a black scarf.

He was at the front of a group confronting police who were trying to protect a hotel known to house asylum seekers, and was seen charging at officers.

The court heard he kicked the shield of a female police officer, forcing her off her feet and leaving her with a minor injury to her elbow and forearm.

Whiteley was also part of a group that targeted a garage, setting cars alight and shouting threats at staff, who were forced to lock themselves inside.

The defendant was seen leaning through the rear window of one of the damaged vehicles, the court heard.

While the attack was taking place, the judge said that “members of the public, including children, were terrified and cowering only 20 metres away whilst threats were being made to kill them”.

Judge John Thackray KC, the Recorder of Hull, said: “The prosecution do need to look – for those who are playing front and central roles – at the alternative charge of riot rather than violent disorder.”

Jailing Whiteley, the judge said “immeasurable harm” was caused to the city during 12 hours of disorder.

“Despite their bravery, 11 officers were injured, one of them will be permanently scarred,” Judge Thackray said.

“A huge financial cost has been incurred, most significantly of all, victim impact statements describe the fear and distress caused to those communities who were targeted.”